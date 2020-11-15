Disney is working on a reboot of its popular animation series "Darkwing Duck".

According to Variety, no writer is currently attached to the project. The reboot will premiere on the studios streaming service Disney Plus. It will be executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures. "Darkwing Duck" was created by Tad Stones and ran from 1991-1992 for three seasons and 91 episodes.

The original followed the titular duck superhero, who lived an ordinary life under the secret identity of Drake Mallard. He is assisted in his fight against the crime by pilot Launchpad McQuack and his adopted daughter, Gosalyn.

The series featured the voices of Jim Cummings as Darkwing Duck, Christine Cavanaugh as Gosalyn, and Terry McGovern as Launchpad.

The "Darkwing Duck" was also connected to the "DuckTales" universe, with Launchpad appearing on both the shows.

