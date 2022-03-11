Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Singer Darshan Raval, on Friday, unveiled his new song titled 'Goriye'.

Talking about the track, Darshan said, "I am excited to finally release the song! This is the first time I've danced in a video, and I had a blast shooting for it! It's a perfect summer song with catchy beats! I have been humming the song under my breath for a while now and waiting to introduce the song to the world. Now that it is finally out, I'm thankful for all the love it has received."

In the peppy song, Darshan can be seen sporting a casual yet stylish look. Malvika Raaj is also a part of the music video.

Composed by Gurpreet Saini, 'Goriye' is co-written by Gurpreet and Gautam Sharma.

Prior to 'Goriye', Darshan has enthralled listeners with hit songs like Kabhi Tumhe, Chogada, O Mehrama, Hawa Banke, Ek Tarfa, Rabba Mehar Kari and Jannat Ve among others. (ANI)

