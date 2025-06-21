Los Angeles, Jun 21 (PTI) Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista is in negotiations to join the cast of "Road House 2".

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Variety, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor has been offered a role in the project from Amazon MGM Studios.

"Road House 2" is a sequel to the "Road House" reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, which released in 2024.

The film went on to receive a positive response from the audience. Following, the sequel to the project was announced.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, "Road House 2" will have Gyllenhaal reprising his role of an ex-UFC fighter, Dalton, from the previous film.

The original film released in 2006 and was directed by Scott Ziehi. It featured Johnathon Schaech in the lead role.

"Road House 2" is produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner under the production banner Atlas Entertainment and Gyllenhaal's Nine Stories Productions. PTI

