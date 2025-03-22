Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Actor David Costabile from the TV series 'Suits' reprised his role as Daniel Hardman in the recently debuted NBC series 'Suits LA'.

'Suits LA' is an American legal drama television series created by Aaron Korsh for NBC. It is the second spin-off of Suits and premiered on February 23, 2025.

Costabile will appear in a guest star role in the coming episode, but exact details are being kept under wraps. He will be the latest original "Suits" actor to appear on "Suits LA," joining both Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman, reported Variety.

In the original series, Hardman was a partner at Pearson Hardman before being thrown out when it was revealed he was embezzling money to fund an affair. He initially said he was doing it to support his dying wife. He appeared several times throughout the show, attempting to take over the corporation and causing difficulties for Harvey and Jessica.

Costabile has starred in several critically acclaimed TV dramas throughout his career, including Breaking Bad, The Wire, and Billions. His other TV credits include Flight of the Conchords, American Tragedies: Waco--The Trials, and Obliterated. In the film, he has appeared in features such as Lincoln, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Runner Runner, and Solitary Man, as per the outlet.

'Suits LA' premiered on NBC on February 23 and has aired four episodes as of this publication. The cast includes Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. According to NBC, the show has averaged 4.8 million viewers across linear and digital platforms through its first three episodes for which data is available.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of "Suits," is the executive producer. David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan also executive produce, reported Variety. (ANI)

