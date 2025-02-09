Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Actor David Schwimmer has taken a stand against Kanye West's controversial and antisemitic statements, urging Elon Musk to take immediate action and ban the rapper from X.

Schwimmer, known for his role in 'Friends' and his outspoken advocacy against antisemitism, voiced his concerns on Instagram, as West continues to stir controversy with his offensive remarks on social media.

West, who has over 32 million followers on the platform, has been repeatedly posting disturbing content that includes praise for Adolf Hitler, endorsement of Nazi ideology, and promotion of hate symbols like the swastika.

These posts come on the heels of a highly criticized incident at the Grammy Awards, where West's wife, Bianca Censori, shocked the public by revealing her nude body in a transparent dress.

Following the red carpet stunt, West intensified his social media tirade, attacking marginalized groups and reigniting harmful, debunked beliefs.

In his post, Schwimmer directly addressed X owner Elon Musk, writing, "We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile... but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk."

The actor further emphasized the gravity of the situation, pointing out that West's platform allows him to influence millions of people, with a reach significantly larger than the entire Jewish population worldwide.

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

Schwimmer also drew attention to the hypocrisy within social media moderation. He noted that in recent years, such incendiary content would have led to account suspensions, yet West's account remains active.

West was banned from X for several months in late 2022 after posting similar offensive content, including a swastika, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, since Musk's acquisition of the platform, X has relaxed its moderation guidelines, leading to the reinstatement of previously banned accounts.

This move has raised concerns about the platform's commitment to combating harmful speech.

The actor questioned the public's lack of outrage, asking, "What's worse--the fact that he identifies as a Nazi or the fact there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point?"

While some celebrities, such as Meghan McCain, have condemned West's behaviour, there has not been the same outcry that accompanied his previous controversies. (ANI)

