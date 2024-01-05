Actor David Tennant will serve as the host for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the British Academy has announced. The Scottish actor, known for shows such as Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omens, will emcee the ceremony for the first time, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners List: From All Quiet on the Western Front Winning Best Film to Austin Butler Bagging Best Actor Award for Elvis, Here’s Looking at the Complete List of Winners!.

He follows actor Richard E Grant and comedian Rebel Wilson, who helmed the ceremony in 2023 and 2022, respectively. "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” the 52-year-old actor said. BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip hailed Tennant as an artiste who is loved by the British and global audiences. BAFTA Film Awards 2023 to See Best Celebrity Turnout Ever, Promises New CEO Jane Millichip.

View David Tennant Set to Host 2024 BAFTA Film Awards:

David Tennant to Host BAFTA Film Awards https://t.co/iFjw3KbWbx — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2024

"His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home,' he added. The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall. The final nominations will be unveiled on January 18 by actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir.