The new British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) CEO, Jane Millichip, is preparing to welcome the largest group of nominees to ever turn up at this weekend's film awards, reports Variety. It is exciting, says the chief executive, both from a red carpet perspective, but also as a testament to the growing appeal of the Academy, according to Variety. "It is the real mandate of BAFTA that people are flying from all corners of the world to come to our ceremony. I'm really proud of that, to be honest," says Millichip. Prince Williams and Kate Middleton to Attend the 2023 BAFTA Awards After Two Years of Absence.

Guests confirmed to attend as presenters include Brian Cox, Catherine-Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Diego Luna, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jamie Dornan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore, Lily James, Martin Freeman, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, Rege Jean Page, Rita Wilson, Sir Patrick Stewart, Taron Egerton, Toheeb Jimoh and Troy Kotsur. Last year's EE Rising Star Award winner Lashana Lynch returns to present the award to this year's winner. Additionally, Dame Helen Mirren will lead a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Live Stream, Date & Time: You Can Catch the 76th Edition of The BAFTA Awards in India on Lionsgate Play on Feb 20.

The Sky veteran, notes Variety, was appointed CEO of BAFTA in October 2022, taking over from long-time chief executive Amanda Berry, who announced in late 2021 that she would be stepping down from the organisation after 25 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).