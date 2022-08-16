Four months after welcoming their daughter Lianna, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. On Tuesday, Debina took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu Part Ways, Love Triangle Drama Ahead in Star Plus' Popular Show.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee," she wrote. Debina also dropped an adorable family picture. In the image, Gurmeet is seen hugging his wife and daughter. Debina posed with the sonography film in her hands. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary To Welcome Second Child; Star Couple Shares Good News on Insta (View Post).

The particular announcement has made the couple's fans extremely happy.

"Wohooo," actor Mahhi Vij commented. "Wow.. congratulations," actor Yuvika Chaudhary wrote. "Wat fun! Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani extended her greetings to the couple. Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they're blessed with Lianna.

Check Out Debina's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

On Instagram, they had posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews." On August 15, 2022, Lianna's rice-eating ceremony was held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)