Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): The recently released courtroom drama 'HAQ', starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, has been receiving appreciation from audiences, and debutant actor Vartika Singh couldn't be happier.

Talking about the response to her first Bollywood film, Vartika said she feels grateful and a little emotional about the love she's getting from viewers.

"To receive so much love for my very first film and to be appreciated by people is a big thing for me. It's my first project, and you are always a bit unsure about how people will react, whether they will like your work or accept you. When I see all the positive reactions, it still feels a little unreal. It encourages me, and I'm taking it as motivation to work harder and perform even better in my next film," Vartika told ANI.

When asked whose work inspires her the most, Vartika named a few of her favourite actors. "I really love Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir's work and Manoj Bajpayee ji's performances. They act in such a realistic way. And if we talk about a larger-than-life personality, then it has to be Shah Rukh sir," she said with a smile.

She also shared her wish list of co-stars she would love to work with in the future. "I really hope to get a chance to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal because their performances are so amazing, they're real and still entertaining at the same time. I want to do all kinds of films," Vartika added.

The film 'HAQ' is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

In 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

However, the following year, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed legislation that effectively nullified the verdict. Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film, produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. (ANI)

