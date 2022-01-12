Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone recently set the internet ablaze with her latest picture flaunting her hair flip pose and it seems that her husband Ranveer Singh can't keep his eyes off her!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Padukone shared a selfie of herself attempting the hair flip pose and was flaunting a no-makeup look.

Appears like the picture was clicked during her recent beach vacation as the palm trees could be seen serving as the perfect background in the selfie.

"Tried doing 'that hair thing' people do and failed miserably!" Padukone captioned the picture that accumulated nearly 1 million likes within a few hours of being posted.

The post garnered thousands of comments, but what gained the most attention was her husband-actor Ranveer Singh's flirtatious comment that read, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon......."

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in the sports drama '83', has several highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and 'Gehraiyaan' starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. (ANI)

