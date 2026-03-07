Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar on Saturday inaugurated the 'Mahila Sanman Portal' and a cyber wellness cell launched by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on the occasion of International Women's Day in Mumbai.

She stated that the Cyber Cell portal will allow women to register complaints online from their homes. She added that the system will be linked with police stations across the state. The Deputy CM further stated that the initiative reflects the vision of late Ajit Pawar, who dreamt of women's safety, education and equal opportunities.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Prices Will Not Increase, 1st Cargo Moves From Strait of Hormuz, Say Government Sources.

While speaking to reporters here, Sunetra Pawar said, "Tomorrow is International Women's Day. Your life, mine, and every woman's life is the same: fighting and struggling for their families and society. The Cyber Cell portal was unveiled today. This will bring women to file complaints from their homes through this portal. This portal will be linked with all police stations. Ajit Dada dreamed that every woman should be safe, educated, and have equal opportunities."

In a post on X, Pawar extended heartfelt congratulations to all women present at the programme, referring to them as the "daughters of Jijau-Savitri", in tribute to Jijabai and social reformer Savitribai Phule.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of March 7 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The event celebrated women's empowerment and honoured individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to advancing women's rights and opportunities. During the programme, several initiatives of the State Women's Commission were also launched, including the launch of the Commission's book and wall poster titled "Paths of Self-Respect".

In a post on X, Sunetra Pawar said, "Today, I participated in the program titled 'International Women's Day 2026' organised by the Maharashtra State Women's Commission at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. On the occasion of International Women's Day, heartfelt congratulations were extended to all the daughters of Jijau-Savitri present there. On the occasion of this celebration of feminine power, commendable individuals and institutions that have made remarkable contributions in the field of women's empowerment were honoured with great pride. Alongside this, the unveiling of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission's 'Mahila Samman Portal,' the inauguration of the 'Cyber Wellness' room at the Commission's office, and the launch of the Women's Commission's book and wall poster titled 'Paths of Self-Respect' were carried out."

https://x.com/SunetraA_Pawar/status/2030192516792996230?s=20

She also welcomed the Women's Complaint Resolution Portal, stating that it would enable women to register complaints online from their homes, which would improve transparency and effectiveness in addressing their issues.

The portal is linked with police stations across the state, which will help ensure quicker action on complaints related to women's safety.

She further said that the Commission will provide legal guidance, technical assistance and counselling to women through the platform. Pawar highlighted that Maharashtra is the first state to implement such an initiative, calling it a matter of pride.

"The work being done by the State Women's Commission for the empowerment of mothers and sisters in Maharashtra is extremely valuable and important. Through various initiatives of the State Women's Commission, women's safety and self-reliance have gained a new direction. I am particularly delighted that the Women's Complaint Resolution Portal will certainly help in resolving women's issues with greater transparency and effectiveness. Through the Women's Commission's portal, any woman in the state will be able to register complaints online from the comfort of her home. Since this system is linked to all police stations in the state, immediate action on women's complaints will become possible. The State Women's Commission will provide legal guidance, technical assistance, and counselling to women. This initiative will undoubtedly serve as a support for many. Notably, Maharashtra is the first state to implement such an initiative, which is a matter of great pride," the post added.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)