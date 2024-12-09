Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Deepika Padukone was recently in Bengaluru, where she attended singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert and seemed to have enjoyed her time there.

Following her visit, the actor returned to Mumbai with her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Deepika is seen exiting Mumbai's Kalina airport, holding her princess close. The actress looked elegant in a simple red gown as she carried her little one in her arms.

The 'Piku' actress recently joined Diljit on stage during his Bengaluru concert where she gave him a quick Kannada lesson that took the internet by storm.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Diljit spotted Deepika in the audience and gave her a warm shoutout before calling her on stage.

"We've seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She's made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud, we are all proud," said Diljit, as the crowd went gaga.

Deepika added more to the excitement as she grooved with Diljit to his hit track 'Lover'.

However, the highlight of the evening was when she taught Diljit how to say "Nanu Ninige Preetistini" (I love you) in Kannada, at his request. Several videos of their interaction went viral on the internet.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024.

As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

