GOT7 is back! The K-pop group is finally returning to the stage with new music next year. Yes, you heard us right – GOT7 is all set to make their first comeback after three years. While the members have all been thriving and busy with their respective solo careers, the septet hasn’t released any music since their first EP after leaving JYP Entertainment. There were many rumours, one of which suggested the group would release new music in 2025, but nothing was officially confirmed by the group. Now, the group is back again with Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. It seems they are ready to rock 2025! GOT7’s BamBam Sparks Concern With Cryptic ‘Gone for Good’ Post, Netizens Unite To Show Love and Support for the K-Pop Star.

On December 7, during his solo concert in Seoul, GOT7’s leader Jay B officially confirmed the exciting news, with BamBam later sharing the announcement on social media. The group is set to make their long-awaited comeback on January 20, 2025 (Monday). It will also mark their first studio album since Breath of Love: Last Piece in 2020. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung Celebrates Military Discharge With Bandmates Yugyeom and BamBam, Drops Hints About Future Projects!.

BamBam's Post

oh god finally i can say this out loud😤 is been a month!! you know how hard to hold this..?#GOT7 pic.twitter.com/lDN0WmgAXA — BamBam (@BamBam1A) December 7, 2024

The group will be back by 2025, and there's no doubt it will be an emotional moment for their fandom and all K-pop fans. So, let’s take a look at why you need to look forward to GOT7's return to the stage.

Powerful Live Performances

GOT7’s comeback has never disappointed his fandom with live performances, No doubt GOT7 will keep the same tradition alive. Whether in concerts or special stages, their live shows will be a highlight of their return.

Heartfelt Fan Interaction

GOT7 is known for their close connection with their fans, and their comeback is likely to feature moments of genuine fan interaction. Expect heartfelt messages and lots of love for Ahgases during their comeback journey.

Strong Group Chemistry

After their time apart, GOT7’s reunion will bring an even stronger bond between the members. Expect to see their infectious energy and chemistry shine through in both their performances and interactions.

