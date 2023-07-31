Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Treating fans with a gorgeous throwback picture of herself, Deepika Padukone set the internet ablaze with her black and white swimsuit look. However, her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment caught the attention of the netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a picture and captioned it, “Once upon a time…Not so long ago…”

Also Read | Cardi B’s Viral Mic-Throwing Incident: Victim Says She Mistook Her For Person Who Threw Drink!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXFKBbLi8A/

In the photo, the actor is seen donning a black and white swimsuit while flaunting her toned abs.

Also Read | Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana AKA Pooja is Back to Steal Hearts, Movie To Release On August 25 (Watch Video).

In no time, Ranveer chimed in the comment section and wrote, “A warning would’ve been nice.”

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons.

Bipasha Basu wrote, “Ooohhhh.”

Earlier today, Ranveer also took to his Insta and shared a throwback picture from the film’s preparations in which he could be seen flaunting his chiselled body inside a gym.

He captioned the post, “It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” - ROCKY #MondayMotivation #Throwback #RockyEra.”

Both husband and wife support each other and inspire fans with couple goals.

On Saturday night, Deepika and Ranveer went on a movie date to watch the latter’s latest release, Karan Johar's directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on social media, but the thing that caught everyone’s attention was the ‘Piku’ actor’s denim jacket.

Deepika’s customized denim jacket stole the spotlight.

She wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh’s name initials ‘RS’ written on the front and the ‘Befike’ actor’s colourful image imprinted at the back.

The actor completed her look with a white top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the hand, opted for an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is currently getting positive reviews from the audience and the ‘83’ actor received a lot of praise for his performance in the film.

The Alia-Ranveer starrer minted Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day in India.Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)