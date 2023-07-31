Deepika Padukone has sent the internet ablaze with a stunning throwback picture of herself donning a sexy little black and white bikini. The actress playfully captioned the photo "Once upon a time. Not so long ago". The picture left fans, including her husband Ranveer Singh, in awe, and jaws dropped to the floor. Ranveer amusingly commented, "A warning would have been nice," reflecting his delightful surprise. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actress Bhumi Pednekar joined the praise, leaving fire emojis in the comments. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).