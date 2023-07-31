Deepika Padukone has sent the internet ablaze with a stunning throwback picture of herself donning a sexy little black and white bikini. The actress playfully captioned the photo "Once upon a time. Not so long ago". The picture left fans, including her husband Ranveer Singh, in awe, and jaws dropped to the floor. Ranveer amusingly commented, "A warning would have been nice," reflecting his delightful surprise. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actress Bhumi Pednekar joined the praise, leaving fire emojis in the comments. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)