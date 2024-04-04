Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): Actor Delroy Lindo, who appeared in 'Unprisoned' and 'The Harder They Fall', has joined Michael B Jordan in the untitled supernatural horror thriller being directed by Ryan Coogler for Warner Bros, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

There is not much information available regarding the project, according to the report.

The movie, according to insiders, is set in the South during the Jim Crow era and may incorporate both vampires and magical Southern supernatural traditions. Jordan may be playing dual roles-- of twin brothers.

Lindo's part has a musical element to it. The feature is gearing up for a shoot later this spring in New Orleans and recently cast Jack O'Connell as a villain, according to the report.

Coogler wrote the script and is also producing via his production company Proximity Media. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also involved with the project as producers.

The studio has set a March 7, 2025, release date for the film. It will also play in Imax theatres.

Veteran actor Lindo won praise for his strong performance in Spike Lee's war thriller 'Da 5 Bloods', which co-starred Chadwick Boseman and came out in 2019.

He then made a cameo appearance in the all-star Western 'The Harder They Fall' starring James Samuel.

The actor is well-known for his supporting parts in films like Malcolm X, Get Shorty, and Gone in 60 Seconds.

He stars opposite Kerry Washington in 'Unprisoned', which is currently filming its second season for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

