Actor Ashutosh Rana offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday morning. In videos of the actor's visit, Ashutosh can be seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama, teamed up with a black Nehru jacket. He attended the Bhasma Aarti and sought blessings from Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). After the Bhasma Aarti, Ashutosh reached the temple's sanctum sanctorum threshold, worshipped Baba Mahakal, and sought his blessings. According to the temple priests, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta. After that, the Abhishek of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. This was followed by the Bhasma Aarti along with the beating of drums and the blowing of conch shells. Ahan Shetty Shares Pictures from His Visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple!.

Ashutosh Rana is renowned for his roles in films such as Dushman and Sangharsh,, and has also appeared in films like Pathaan, War, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, Simmba, and Raaz, among several others. He will be next seen in director Ayan Mukerji's action thriller film War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and NTR Jr in the lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. Video of Akshay Kumar Participating in Aarti at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on His Birthday Goes Viral – WATCH.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actor Ashutosh Rana visited and offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. (03.04) pic.twitter.com/a8DDlEamVz — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik Roshan's character in a post-credit scene from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, generating excitement among fans for the upcoming sequel. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crore within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.