Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Veteran actor Dennis Quaid has joined David Oyelowo in Paramount+ series "Bass Reeves".

According to entertainment website Deadline, the show hails from "Yellowstone" co-creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

It focuses on legendary lawman Bass Reeves, noted as the first black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River.

Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for “The Lone Ranger,” worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Quaid will essay the role of Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy US Marshall.

"Bass Reeves" series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon.

The show is currently filming in Texas.

Executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. PTI

