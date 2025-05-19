Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Actor Denzel Washington received a big surprise at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Washington was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or, a special award given to celebrate his long and successful career in cinema.

Also Read | Nusraat Faria Arrested: Bangladeshi Actress Sent to Jail in Attempted Murder Case As Muhammad Yunus Govt Struggles With 'Moral and Political Direction'.

The unexpected moment happened just before the screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee.

Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux presented the award. This makes Washington the 22nd person to ever receive the honor.

Also Read | 'Retro' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Did Suriya-Kartik Subbaraj's Movie Gross INR 235 Crore Worldwide? Here's the Truth!.

Washington is currently performing on Broadway in Othello and made a short visit to France for the festival. The award came as a surprise, unlike the one given earlier this year to Robert De Niro, which was announced ahead of the festival.

Since the honorary Palme d'Or was introduced in 2002, it has been given to some of the most respected names in the film world. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas.

In 2022, Tom Cruise was also surprised with the award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)