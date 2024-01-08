And the wait is finally over. The teaser of NTR Jr-starrer Devara is out. The teaser begins by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roars as Devara in a different avatar. In the clip, one can see NTR Jr washing a D-shaped weapon with blood in the sea and revealing why it is called a "Red Sea" with a powerful dialogue in his roaring voice that offers the much-needed high. Devara-Part 1: Jr NTR Looks Intense and Fierce As He Gets Drenched in a Sea of Blood in First Glimpse From the Film (Watch Video).

The dialogue loosely translates to - "This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea." Devara: Jr NTR Narrates His Experience Working on Koratala Siva’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Janhvi Kapoor (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Devara Part 1 Video Here:

Sharing the link, NTR Jr took to Instagram and wrote, "Here's the #DevaraGlimpse..." The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of the film.