Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Tamil actor Dhanush has commenced shooting for his 54th feature film, the makers announced on Thursday.

The movie is being directed by Vignesh Raja, best known for his critically-acclaimed crime thriller "Por Thozhil". It is backed by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International.

The production banner shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - On floors from today," Vels Film International wrote alongside a teaser poster of the film.

Celebrated music composer G V Prakash Kumar, who has previously delivered several hit soundtracks for many films of Dhanush, will be scoring the music for the project.

“It's always a pleasure to collaborate with exceptional talent like Dhanush, Vignesh Raja and GV Prakash. At Vels Film International, we strive to bring meaningful and entertaining cinema to audiences, and this film is truly special. We're excited to see this vision come alive and can't wait to share more with the fans soon,” Ganesh said in a statement.

The official title and further details of the film are yet to be announced by the makers.

Dhanush was most recently seen in "Kuberaa", co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh.

He will next feature in “Tere Ishq Mein”, a Hindi romance drama that reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo earlier collaborated on "Raanjhanaa” (2013) and “Atrangi Re” (2021).

The actor is also set to portray former president and aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic from "Tanhaji" director Om Raut.

