BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 15: Housecaller, a technology-first on-demand services startup, 15th January 2026 announced its official launch in India. Founded by Satyendra Tiwari, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 15 years of leadership experience across diverse sectors, Housecaller addresses a rapidly evolving consumer market driven by time scarcity, digital adoption, and rising expectations for service quality.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Led xAI Blocks Grok From Editing Images of Real People in Revealing Clothing After Global Backlash Over Explicit AI Content.

Built as a scalable AI and IoT-enabled platform, Housecaller connects customers with vetted service professionals at the click of a button. Its AI-powered scheduling engine intelligently aligns specific customer requirements with the most suitable professionals, while real-time tracking enhances transparency and customer confidence. The platform's secure digital payments, coupled with verified customer reviews, further strengthen trust and accountability across the ecosystem.

The platform launches with a focussed portfolio of household and personalized beauty & wellness services. Over time, Housecaller plans to expand into health & wellness and professional services, unlocking multiple high-frequency, high-value service categories.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Collaborates With Amrita Rao for Her Jewellery Brand Palmonas; 'Vivaah' Actress Brings 'Jal Lijiye Twist' to It, Netizens Say 'Both Favs in One Frame' (Watch Video).

Housecaller is debuting in Noida and Bangalore, with a clearly defined roadmap to expand pan-India, targeting not only Tier 1 cities but also fast-growing Tier 1 satellite cities, Tier 2 growth hubs, and emerging Tier 3 experience markets.

Highlighting the macro tailwinds shaping the market, Founder Satyendra Tiwari said, "India is awakening. Busy lifestyles, rapid digital adoption, and a decisive shift from cost savings to time savings are redefining consumer priorities. People are choosing convenience to enhance productivity, earning potential, and quality of life. This demand is further accelerated by migration from Tier 1 metros to satellite cities, the rise of Tier 2 growth hubs, and the emergence of Tier 3 experience-driven markets."

Housecaller differentiates through a quality-first operating model, underpinned by in-house training, AI & IoT-led process optimization, gold-standard operating protocols, and rigorous post-service quality checks--ensuring consistent, reliable outcomes at scale.

Anchored in its brand philosophy, "We don't rush, we get it right," Housecaller is positioned to build a trusted, scalable platform at the intersection of technology, services, and India's expanding digital economy--making it a compelling opportunity for customers, professionals, and investors alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)