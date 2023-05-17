Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped an old clip with his wife and actor Hema Malini from the film 'Pratiggya'.Dharmendra captioned the post, "Kuchh bhi kar jaata hoon."

The actor shared his memories from the sets of the film. In the video, Dharmendra and Hema Malini can be seen having a conversation against the backdrop of a river.

Released in September 1975, the film was helmed by Dulal Guha and received massive responses from the audiences.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with praise. Dharmendra's son Actor Sunny Deol and actor Rahul Dev reacted to the post with heart emojis."All time favourite film", actor Nawab Shah commented.A social media user wrote, "Fantastic movie..in this I love your Punjabi dialogues"

The movie is an action-drama film and tells the story of Ajit, played by Dharmendra, who is raised by his foster mother. He later learns that his real parents were killed by the notorious bandit Bharat Daku. Driven by revenge, Ajit goes undercover and joins Bharat's gang, plotting to bring him to justice. The chemistry between Dharmendra and Hema Malini was also praised by the audience.

Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like 'The Burning Train', 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Baghavat', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon' and 'Do Dishayen'.

They two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.In the coming months, Dharmendra will be next seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film. (ANI)

