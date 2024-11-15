Acclaimed director Steve McQueen has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, just weeks before production on his latest project, Blitz, was set to begin. In a candid interview with Deadline, McQueen shared that the diagnosis came during a routine checkup while he was working on the film. ‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Diagnosed With Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; Actor Shares Powerful Journey of Strength and Hope.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was informed of a small tumour on his prostate but quickly took action to address the health issue. "I was just doing stuff in bed on the computer -- working, emailing, and whatever," McQueen said, reflecting on the early days of his diagnosis.

Despite the personal challenge, McQueen opted to keep his condition private to avoid worrying the cast and crew of Blitz.

"I kept it private at that stage," he explained in an interview with Deadline, choosing to focus on his work and continue managing the production as planned.

At the time, McQueen delayed the shoot by just two weeks to undergo surgery, which successfully removed the cancerous tumour.

Now, two years later, McQueen is "fully recovered and fully functional," as he continues his work in the film industry.

"I really just wanted to get on with the job," he said, emphasizing his determined, "get on with it" attitude.

McQueen, 55, is no stranger to the impacts of prostate cancer. His father passed away from the disease in 2006, which, in hindsight, McQueen believes played a pivotal role in his early detection.

Reflecting on his father's death, McQueen remarked, "In some ways, you could say my dad saved my life because, unfortunately, he died of it."

He now believes that his own early diagnosis--and the proactive steps he took--likely saved his life.

As part of his ongoing efforts to raise awareness about prostate cancer, McQueen has launched a new campaign for Prostate Cancer Research, as per Deadline.

He is especially focused on encouraging early screenings for Black men, who are statistically at higher risk.

"One in 12 Black men will die of prostate cancer," McQueen stated, adding, "For me, it was about preempting it. The fact that I was preempting the situation for years was, again, my saviour in that way. So, just preempt it and get it early."

McQueen expressed frustration at the fact that many men are not proactive in seeking out screenings, which can lead to delayed diagnoses and treatment.

"The tragedy of this is no one has to die of it," McQueen said, underscoring the importance of early intervention.

By speaking out about his own experience, he hopes to change attitudes towards prostate cancer and help more men take control of their health.

In addition to his advocacy work, McQueen has utilized his filmmaking platform to raise awareness.

In 2021, he released a short film titled Embarrassed, which focused on the stigma surrounding prostate cancer in the Black community.

The film, which featured stars like Idris Elba and Morgan Freeman, aimed to break down barriers and encourage more open conversations about the disease.

McQueen has also filmed a new short for the Proactive for Your Prostate campaign, this time starring David Harewood, further emphasizing the need for Black men to take prostate cancer seriously and seek regular screenings.