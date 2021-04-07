New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Disha Patani has sent birthday wishes for her 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star and legendary actor-filmmaker Jackie Chan who turned 67 on Wednesday.

Disha hopped on to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with Jackie. Both the stars are seen flashing their radiant smiles while posing together for the camera lens in the photos.

Taking it to the captions, she wrote, "Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings I've ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu," with a string of heart emoticons.

The picture accumulated more than nine lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Bollywood actor and Patani's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also liked the picture.

The 28-year-old actor also shared two throwback pictures of the young 'Drunken Master' star on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday living legend," alongside the snap.

Disha and Jackie Chan worked together in their 2017 film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The 'Malang' actor portrayed the role of Ashmita, an Indian professor in the flick where Chan played Jack, an archaeology professor.

Besides Patani, the action-adventure film also had Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patani is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'. (ANI)

