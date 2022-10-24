Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani, on Monday, shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Malang' actor treated fans with a beautiful rangoli picture.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Birthday: 5 Best Cannes Looks of the Gorg Actress!.

The picture features, flower-shaped pink, white and green colourful rangoli.

Along with the rangoli, Disha also lit the earthen pot.

Also Read | Emilia Clarke Birthday Special: 10 Best Quotes From Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen That Will Inspire You.

If the beautifully lit oil lamps and lanterns bring hope and positivity, the vibrant and intricate rangoli patterns liven up the festive fervour. Rangoli filled with different colours enhances the vibe of Diwali and makes us realize that happy times are just around the corner. Flowers are a good option to make rangoli. They add more colour to Diwali decorations. Not only to your home walls but you can also add a floral touch to your rangoli designs.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)