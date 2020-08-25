Washington [US], Aug 25 (ANI): Entrepreneur Dorinda Medley on Tuesday (local time) announced her departure from 'The Real Housewives of New York' after six seasons.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old entrepreneur began on Instagram. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..."

She continued, "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

In 2015, Medley joined the New York cast and quickly became a fan favourite. She is the second 'Housewife' to exit in recent months, following Tinsley Mortimer in June.

As Page Six reported, Medley frequently sparred with her co-stars during the current season, which also features Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and newbie Leah McSweeney. She thanked Bravo and NBC on Tuesday for an 'incredible ride.'

"To my castmates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success," Medley concluded.

In response to Medley's post, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen and former 'RHONY' cast member Bethenny Frankel weighed in in the comments.

"What a ride. Unforgettable," Cohen wrote.

"XOXO," Frankel replied.

'The Real Housewives of New York' recently taped the Season 12 reunion in person amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

