Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): The makers of 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' have released the much-awaited teaser trailer of the last chapter of this franchise.

The newly released teaser trailer gives the first glimpse at the highly anticipated film, which "follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s," as per an official synopsis, reported People.

It adds, "As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter."

While the trailer doesn't give too much away in terms of specific story arcs, it features a montage of emotional moments, including one where Michelle Dockery's Lady Mary looks on poignantly at a portrait of Violet Crawley (previously played by the late Maggie Smith), People reported.

Much of the main cast will be returning for the third instalment in the Downton Abbey franchise, including Dockery, 43, plus Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael.

As per the outlet, the returning stars include Paul Giamatti, who will reprise his role as Cora Crawley's brother, Harold Levinson.

Dominic West, who played silent-movie star Guy Dexter in Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) will also be returning to the film.

Directed by Simon Curtis and penned by Downton creator Julian Fellowes, The Grand Finale will also include new faces like Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

The movie is set to release in theatres on September 12, 2025.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFzH1AWxgIM

The 'Downton Abbey' showcased the highs and lows of the Crawley family for six seasons on television between 2010 to 2015.

Two big-screen releases followed: 2019's Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The last installment in the Downton Abbey franchise followed the Crawleys digging into the mystery behind a French villa inherited by Violet.

As per People, the third film was announced by Focus Features and Carnival Films last May with an Instagram video showing cast members laughing and hugging as they reunited on set. Dockery shared that it felt "emotional" to return for one more chapter in Downton Abbey's story. (ANI)

