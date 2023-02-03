Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): 11 years ago, Dulquer Salmaan's debut film 'Second Show' was released on February 3. To mark this journey and make it more special the 'Sita Ramam' actor dropped a new look poster from his upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha'.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with the new poster along with a gratitude note.

Also Read | Paul McCartney Reveals Romantic Side As He Confesses He Showers Wife Nancy Shevell With Cards And Affection, Says ‘I Completely Overdo Valentine’s Day’.

He wrote, "11 years since my first film released. Ironically titled Second Show. Now in my second decade in cinema I seek to grow more as an actor and tell even greater stories. I'm filled with only gratitude to all my filmmakers, co actors, crew members and most of all to the audiences world wide. I have received so much love and encouragement that I strive constantly to never let you down. A big thank you to the critics and even haters cause you make me introspect and push me to take bigger chances and tread unfamiliar paths. Lastly my family and friends for standing by me when I'm filled with doubt and spend time away from them."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoMHGflJjUk/

Also Read | K Viswanath Funeral: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani to Chiranjeevi Pay Last Tribute to Veteran Film Director.

Dulquer gave a sneak peek into the world of Kotha.

He added, "I treat this year as every year. I wish to entertain all of you with the best cinematic experiences I possibly can be a part of. I'm in love with the world of movies more than ever. So here's another peak into the world of Kotha. Presenting to all of the second look of #KingOfKotha #KOK."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Homie."

Mrunal Thakur wrote, "The Caption. Congratulations!"

Last year, makers unveiled the first look of Dulquer from the movie.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The official release date of the film is slate during Onam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)