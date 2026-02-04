Washington DC [US], February 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of the Critical Minerals Ministerial scheduled for February 4.

The meeting is part of the EAM's ongoing three-day visit to the United States and comes a day after the announcement of the India-US trade deal under which Washington has agreed to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

The United States is set to host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on Wednesday (local time) in Washington DC, bringing together delegations from over 50 countries to advance collaboration on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains, according to a prior notice issued by the Office of the Spokesperson of the US State Department

Earlier, the EAM met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during which both leaders discussed advancing the India-US economic partnership and strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India - US economic partnership and strategic cooperation," the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X.

Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Rubio will convene partners from around the world to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.

Rubio will chair the ministerial, with delegations from more than 50 nations expected to participate.

The gathering is being described as a historic effort to build collective momentum for cooperation to secure critical minerals essential to technological innovation, economic growth, and national security.

The event will begin with opening remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior US officials.

The EAM visit also comes on the backdrop of the India-US trade deal, announced on Monday following a telephone discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, under which Washington has agreed to lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, effective immediately.

Following the announcement, Jaishankar welcomed the trade deal, saying that the agreement will boost job creation, spur economic growth, promote innovation, and strengthen India's flagship 'Make in India' initiative.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar hailed the announcement, stating, "Welcome the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen 'Make in India' endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties. The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast and we are confident of realising them. A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership." (ANI)

