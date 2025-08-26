Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Shooting for 'The Smashing Machine' was quite challenging for Dwayne Johnson.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Dwayne Johnson revealed he spent three to four hours putting on prosthetics each day, as per Variety.

Also Read | 'Badtameez': Netizens Slam Suniel Shetty for Lashing Out at Mimicry Artiste for Poorly Imitating Him at Bhopal Event (Watch Video).

"It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, 'I don't know if I can do this. Can I do this?'" Johnson said.

"I realized that maybe these opportunities weren't coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff... I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, 'Smashing Machine' comes along," he added.

Also Read | Who Is Amaal Mallik? 'Bigg Boss 19' Contestant Claims To Be Mistaken for Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur; Know More.

In the film, Dwayne will be seen as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr.

The film tracks Kerr's professional triumphs and personal struggles, including his substance abuse battles and his tumultuous relationship with wife Dawn (Emily Blunt). Johnson and Blunt are close friends after starring in "Jungle Cruise" together, which helped Johnson lean into his vulnerable side on camera.

Actors Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots and Tom Bateman also play prominent roles in the film.

"The Smashing Machine" world premieres in competition at the Venice Film Festival before opening in cinema halls on October 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)