Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is one of the most respected actors in our country. The 64-year-old actor, over the years, has entertained fans with several hit pictures like Hera Pheri, Mohra, Border, Dhadkan and De Dana Dan, to name a few. The actor recently attended an event in Karond, Bhopal, and a video from the event has gone viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen lashing out at an artiste for poorly mimicking him, using dialogues from his films in a way he found unimpressive. Suniel pointed out that the artiste's voice sounded like a kid’s, whereas he has a strong, manly voice. Netizens have shared angry reactions to the video and slammed the actor. ‘No Pride Like Being Indian’: Suniel Shetty Pays Tributes, Salutes Armed Forces on 79th Independence Day (Watch Video).

Suniel Shetty Loses Cool at Mimicry Artiste

In a video from the event going viral online, Suniel could be heard saying in Hindi, "Kab se ye bahisaab alag alag dialogue bol rahe hai jo meri awaaz mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai, toh ek mard kitarah bolta hai. Ye bacche ki tarah bol raha tha. Jab mimicry karte ho to acchi karni chahiye. Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye."

Translations: "This guy is saying different dialogues that arent even in my voice. Ive never seen such a bad mimicry. When Suniel Shetty speaks, he speaks like a man. This guy was speaking like a child. When you mimick, do it well, dont make it bad." After Suniel criticised his act, the mimicry artiste apologised to the actor and said, "Mai bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshih nahi kar raha tha." (Sorry sir. I was not trying to mimic you at all).

Responding to this, the Hera Pheri 3 actor said, "Koshih karna bhi mat beta. Abhi Suniel Shetty ban ne mein bohot time hai. Baccha hai. Suniel Shetty ki action filme dekhi nahi hai isne."(Don't even try to become Suniel Shetty. Hes a kid. I think he has not seen Suniel Shetty's action films).

Suniel Shetty Blasts Mimicry Artiste During Bhopal Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The_Indore_update (@the_indore_update_)

Netizens Defend the Mimicry Artiste

The viral videos showing Suniel Shetty reprimanding the artiste for not mimicking him properly sparked angry reactions online. Sharing their reactions, netizens defended the artiste and slammed the actor for being arrogant. A user wrote, "Solo hit kabhi de nahi paaya aur badi badi baatein." Another wrote, "Badtameez, bilkul pasand nahi."

Netizens React to Suniel Shetty’s Viral Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Suniel Shetty’s Work Front

Suniel Shetty, who last featured on Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, next has Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) co-starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, JohnyLever, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).