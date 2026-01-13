New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel platforms, has announced the launch of its 'Republic Day Travel Sale', offering travellers attractive deals to plan their upcoming journeys during the Republic Day period and the early months of the year.

The campaign, running from January 13 to 17, 2026, has been designed to encourage travel across the country and beyond, combining value-driven pricing with a seamless booking experience, the company said.

As part of the 'Republic Day Travel Sale', travellers can unlock a host of limited-period offers, including flights and hotels with up to Rs 10,000 off, holiday packages starting at Rs 9,999.

Also, travellers will receive an offer of upto Rs 250 on buses and Rs 500 on cabs.

These offers can be availed by using the promo code 'EMTREPUBLIC' on the EaseMyTrip app or website, the company added.

"Customers can unlock additional benefits when booking with AU Bank, BOBCARD, Federal Bank, and ICICI credit cards, as well as Federal Bank debit cards. Travellers also stand a chance to win exclusive giveaways from partner brands like Foxtale, Relaxo, and The Man Company," the company stated.

The 'Republic Day Travel Sale' brings together an extensive network of airline partners, including Air Astana, Air Canada, Air France, Akasa Air, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, ITA Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, Swiss International Air Lines, Thai VietJet Air, and Virgin Atlantic.

Travellers can also enjoy exclusive hotel discounts across a wide portfolio of hospitality partners, including 7 Apple Hotels, Ahuja's Hospitality, Aivaa Hotels & Resorts, Amritara Hotels & Resorts, Ananta Hotels & Resorts, Astra Hotels, Birj Hotels, Bloom Hotels, Club Mahindra, Clarks Collection, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, DLS Hotels & Resorts, Ecko Hotels, ECO Hotels, Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts, FabHotels, Ginger Hotels, GoStops, Haryana Tourism, HOSHR, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Icon Hotels, juSTa Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Hotels, Le Roi Hotels, Lime Tree Hotels, Limewood Hotels & Resorts, Lords Hotels & Resorts, Magnus Hotels, Mount Hotels & Resorts, MP Tourism, Moustache Hostels, Mumbai House Hotels, Neemrana Hotels, One Earth Hotels, OTHPL, OYO, Pride Hotels Group, Ramee Group of Hotels, Ramoji Group of Hotels, Renest Hotels, RG Suites, SaltStayz, Sayaji Hotels, Shahpura Hotels, Shrigo Hotels, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Spree Hotels, Starlit Hotels, Sterling Holidays, Suba Hotels, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, TGI Hotels, The Altruist Hotels, The Byke Hospitality, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Treehouse Hotels, Vesta Hotels & Resorts, VITS Hotels, WelcomHeritage, Windflower Resorts & Hotels, Zone by The Park, and Z Express Hotels, said the release.

As part of the sale, EaseMyTrip has curated special holiday packages covering popular domestic destinations such as Corbett, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jaipur, Kashmir, Kerala, Manali, and Nainital, along with international destinations including Bali, Dubai, Europe, Maldives, Malaysia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The sale comes at a time when early-year travel demand is showing strong momentum, with Republic Day emerging as a key booking window for both short breaks and advance trip planning.

Commenting on the launch, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip, said, "Republic Day often marks the start of the year's travel planning for many consumers. Through our 'Republic Day Travel Sale', we aim to make journeys more accessible by offering strong value across flights, stays, and holiday packages, while continuing to deliver a simple and reliable booking experience. Early-year travel demand has been growing steadily, and we want to ensure our customers can plan their trips with convenience and confidence."

With travel demand picking up in January, EaseMyTrip's 'Republic Day Travel Sale' makes travel more flexible, convenient, and affordable, echoing the pride and progress of the Indian Republic. (ANI)

