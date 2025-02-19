Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer for 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2' is finally here.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series continues its gripping story with actor Bobby Deol in the lead role. The show also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles.

On Wednesday, the 'Animal' actor took to his Instagram to share the trailer giving fans a glimpse into the intense drama. The trailer hints at cracks forming in Baba Nirala's empire, rising tensions among his close allies, and Pammi's fearless return. Bhopa Swami's hunger for power adds to the chaos, as justice hangs in the balance. The upcoming episodes promise more mind games, shifting loyalties, and dark secrets.

Earlier, while reflecting on his journey as Baba Nirala and teasing what's in store for fans in the new season, Deol, as quoted in a press note, said, "The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker."

'Ek Badnaam Aashram' is one of the most loved Indian series on the OTT platforms. It is set to dominate the screens once again with its upcoming season. The next season is set to premiere soon on the Amazon MX Player.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2 will be available for free streaming from February 27 on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can watch it through Amazon's mobile app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs. (ANI)

