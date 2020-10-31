Los Angeles, Oct 31 (PTI) Actors Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken will play the lead roles in Ireland-set horror feature "The Cellar".

The project, which hails from Epic Pictures, will be helmed by Irish writer-director Brendan Muldowney, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Sonnalli Seygall Is Back to the Chaotic Shoot Life With a Red Hot Thigh-High Slit Gown!.

Cuthbert, known for movies such as "The Girl Next Door", "House of Wax" and "My Sassy Girl", will essay the role of Keira Woods, whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country.

Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Slams Rahul Vaidya For His Nepotism Remark; Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Get An Earful From The Host (Watch Video).

Macken has featured films and TV series such as "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter", "Close", "Killing Jesus" and "Centurion".

"The Cellar", which is an Irish-Belgian co-production, will start filming in Roscommon, Ireland in November.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)