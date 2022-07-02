Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): The latest cast members of 'Mrs Davis,' a Peacock drama series created by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, are David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel. Alethea Jones ('Evil,' 'Rise of the Pink Ladies') has also joined the show as an executive producer and director of many episodes.

According to Variety, along with the previously revealed cast members Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale, Arquette and Marvel will make recurring appearances in the show.

Apart from the fact that the show is touted as an examination of religion vs technology, specific story specifics are being kept under wraps. Gilpin will portray a nun who fights an artificial intelligence in the show, it was previously reported.

After recently appearing in the fifth 'Scream' movie, which was released in January 2022, Arquette is well-known for his part in the 'Scream' movie franchise. In addition to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'Ready to Rumble,' 'Never Been Kissed,' and 'Airheads,' he has been in other movies.

Additionally, he was the focus of the documentary film 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette,' which followed his preparation for professional wrestling.

The most recent appearance of Marvel was in the highly regarded Hulu series 'The Dropout.' She has previously been in 'Homeland,' 'House of Cards,' and 'The District,' and she will next be featured in David E. Kelley's HBO Max drama 'Love and Death.' She has appeared in 'News of the World,' 'The Meyerowitz Stories,' and 'Burn After Reading' among other movies, as reported by Variety.

On 'Mrs Davis,' Hernandez is the showrunner, executive producer, and co-writer, and Lindelof is the co-writer and executive producer. Along with Owen Harris ('Black Mirror: San Junipero,' 'Brave New World'), Jones and Eugene Kelly serve as executive producers. Harris will helm several of the show's episodes, including the premiere like Jones, did. 'Mrs Davis' is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Hernandez and Lindelof both have ongoing contracts. (ANI)

