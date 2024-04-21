Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Actor and co-founder of Pageboy Productions, Elliot Page is set to bring a captivating love story set in space to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Page's production company has recently acquired the rights to Eliot Schrefer's 2021 YA sci-fi novel, 'The Darkness Outside Us.'

The novel revolves around the tale of two young men hailing from opposing nations, who find themselves aboard a spacecraft on a daring rescue mission. As they journey through the vastness of space, they are confronted with the realization that cooperation and love may hold the key to their survival.

"We are proud to stand behind Eliot's remarkable work," stated Page, alongside his fellow Pageboy co-founders Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey.

"The Darkness Outside Us is exactly the type of story we want to champion at PAGEBOY - it's subversive and deeply human at its core. It's a complex love story, inventive thriller, and a space epic with twists at every turn. We cannot wait to take the next steps towards getting it on the big screen," he added in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Author Eliot Schrefer expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "What would I hope for most for my novel? An agile, young, motivated production company that's buzzy in Hollywood--and that's just what I got with PAGEBOY Productions. I'm so excited by their vision for The Darkness Outside Us and honored to have the talents of Elliot and Matt and Tuck and the rest of the team devoted to it."

'The Darkness Outside Us' is not a standalone venture; Schrefer has a sequel titled 'The Brightness Between Us,' scheduled for release in October. (ANI)

