Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): 'Emily in Paris' actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is all set to star in the forthcoming season of the British royal drama 'The Crown' on Netflix.

As per Philippine's statement obtained by Deadline, the French actor said, "It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It's crazily well written."

'The Crown's forthcoming season will focus on tumultuous events in the 1990s when the headlines were dominated by the collapsing marriages of three of the Queen's four children, and even a fire at Windsor Castle, the Queen's weekend residence where she later spent lockdown.

As per Deadline, Philippine will play Monique Ritz, widow of Charles Ritz who sold his family-named Paris hotel to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979. It was this hotel where Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, Mohamed's son, spent their final evening before the car crash that killed them both in August 1997, a tragedy that plunged the UK into mourning and tested the public's affection for its monarchy in unprecedented fashion.

'The Crown's fifth season will feature Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, The Affair's Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Jonny Lee Miller as British Prime Minister John Major. (ANI)

