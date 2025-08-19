Washington, DC [US], August 19 (ANI): The Emmy-nominated comedy series 'Palm Royale' will return for its second season on November 12. The makers have shared the first look photos of the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, the comedy series from creator Abe Sylvia tells the underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavours to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society.

Also Read | 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode 7, 8, 9, 10 and Finale 11 Release Date: Here Is Your Guide To Watch TSITP As Soon as It Releases.

As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the show asks the question: "How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?"

In Season 2, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove that not only does she belong, but she might have what it takes to rule this town, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 20 August: Narayana Murthy, Zakir Khan, Andrew Garfield, Demi Lovato and More, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 20th August.

The series also stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber, Carol Burnett and Jason Canela.

Apple TV+ has shared the first look photos of the series.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Apple TV+ shared the first look photos of the series.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNinTwttkck/?img_index=6

Palm Royale received 11 Emmy Award nominations in 2024, including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Wiig, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Burnett.

The series is written, executive-produced, and showrun by Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Company. Executive producers also include Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O'Connell Marsh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)