The Summer I Turned Pretty is inching closer to the much-awaited series finale, and the internet has been growing abuzz with discussion and debates on who will end. Based on the celebrated Summer trilogy by author Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a sweet and encapsulating love story that follows the lives of siblings Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalengo, respectively, who are in love with their childhood friend, Isabel Conklin (Lola Tung). While the series has been a popular hit since its 2022 release, the last and final season was delayed due to the writers' strike and has been eagerly anticipated. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered on July 16, and six episodes of the show are already out. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7, 8, 9, 10, and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale (Episode 11) will be next streamed. If you, too, have been sucked into the Summer universe and are dreaming of Cousins Beach, first loves and the promise of forever, then here is your guide to how you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty as soon as it comes out. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 6: Laurel Finally Agrees To Join Belly’s Wedding, Belly and Conrad Share an Intimate Moment.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Full Schedule

The Summer I Turned Pretty is an Amazon Prime series that is being released every week on their platform. New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty release every Wednesday at 12.30 pm IST. With a total of 11 episodes, the series finale is expected to air on September 17. And as we await the five remaining episodes of the final season, here is the complete schedule for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 upcoming episodes. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 7 Predictions and Release Date: Conrad’s Love Confession? Belly Getting Jealous? What To Expect From TSITP S3 Ep 7.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episodes Full Schedule

Episode Number Date The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 August 20, 2025 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 August 27, 2025 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 September 3, 2025 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 September 10, 2025 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 September 17, 2025

We hope that this information helps you to keep track of the upcoming episodes and enjoy the show, spoiler-free. The series is expected to follow the leads as Belly and Jeremiah head towards their wedding, and fans are eager to see which brother Belly will finally choose (or if she will choose herself and walk away from the love triangle). While traditionally each episode has a runtime of around an hour, author and showrunner Jenny Han has promised fans that there are some super-sized episodes that they should be on the lookout for.

