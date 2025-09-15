Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Pedro Pascal knows best how to steal attention with his looks. At Emmys 2025, he made a fashionable statement in a white double-breasted suit jacket and trousers by Celine.

He elevated the look with a white button-down shirt, crisp white sneakers and tinted sunglasses, which he wore on the red carpet for a stylish edge, as per PEOPLE.

Pedro Pascal has earned a 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Joel Miller in The Last of Us. Joining him in the category are Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

With recent projects like Materialists, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II hitting the big screen, Pascal has been making a mark on the red carpet recently.

Pascal's last red carpet event took place at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 21, which he attended with his sister, Lux Pascal. He looked suave in a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann look consisting of an ivory suit jacket paired with a white tank top and polka-dot neck scarf, black trousers, dress shoes and a red flower tucked into his blazer pocket. (ANI)

