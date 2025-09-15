Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar kicked off the second episode of this week's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar with much excitement and intrigue. The episode began with Khiladi Kumar joking around with contestants and pulling their legs. Tanya Mittal impressed Akshay with a shayari before he kicked off this week’s Bigg Boss Court assessments. The episode also saw the season’s first eviction, with two contestants leaving the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha Nominated for Entire Season As Punishment After Getting Into Physical Fight? Here’s What We Know.

‘Bigg Boss’ Court Session

As Akshay spoke with Zeishan Quadri, he asked him to name the contestant he felt was the “gunhegaar” in this adalat. Zeishan named Nehal Chudasama, saying she blows small issues out of proportion and fuels fights in the house. The housemates agreed with him. Tanya Mittal then chose Kunickaa Sadana as the judge of the house.

Pranit More called out Nagma Mirajkar, saying she contributes nothing to the house. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna pointed at Kunickaa Sadana as the biggest player in the game, a statement Akshay himself agreed with.

Highlights From Latest ‘BB19’ WKV Episode

Verdict Room Session

Akshay Kumar then took the contestants to the Verdict Room to address problems brought before the court and provide solutions. Before the session began, he invited his Jolly LLB 3 co-star Saurabh Shukla to take over the duties of a judge. The first contestant to start the session was Farhana Bhatt, who made allegations against Ashnoor Kaur. She called her fake and claimed that during an activity, when she tried to trigger her, Ashnoor got quite upset.

In her defence, Ashnoor said that everyone has both a dominant and a subtle side, which comes out depending on the situation. Tanya added that Ashnoor has another side that she usually doesn’t show. Except for Kunickaa, everyone agreed that Ashnoor was a “sweetie pie,” and Farrhana ended up losing her case.

‘Tanya Ka Victim Card’

Kunickaa Sadanand alleged that Tanya Mittal always plays the victim card, portraying herself as innocent and avoiding fights. In her defence, Tanya said these situations are new for her, and once again, the discussion shifted to her parents and the remarks about her upbringing. Mridul and Neha added that Tanya might not intentionally play the victim, but instead of facing situations, she starts crying, which has now become repetitive. However, by a majority, she was declared not guilty.

On the other hand, when housemates were asked to name the person who defends themselves even after making a mistake, they chose Kunickaa Sadanaan. And when asked to name the one who turns small issues into big ones, all 16 contestants took Nehal’s name.

Farah Khan Takes Over

As Akshay Kumar had some prior commitments, the latter half of the episode was taken over by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Talking about the situation inside the house, Farah said that relationships are still evolving even though it has already been a month since the show’s commencement. She then hosted an activity where contestants had to name one housemate they wished to break their friendship with. Baseer Ali named Nehal and explained that his efforts to maintain their bond were crushed by her. He said, "Mai nahi sambhal paata. Meri dosti bohot delicate hai."

Nehal said it was the same for her, as Baseer had broken her trust by sharing a few personal details and twisting them into his own narrative in front of the other housemates, which deeply hurt her. While Farah sympathised with her, she sided with Baseer in the matter.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Once again, the topic of Amaal unintentionally touching Nehal during a task was brought up, raising the tension. The majority of the housemates took Nehal Chudasama's name as the person they would not wish to continue their friendship with.

Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Farah Khan announced a double elimination by the end of the episode. Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek had to leave the reality show after receiving the lowest votes. It was yet another reality check for the contestants that no matter how big your social media following is, only staying active inside the house and participating in tasks will keep you safe.

Awez broke down in tears as Farah announced Nagma’s name. Nagma, too, couldn’t hold back her emotions. The couple hugged each other tightly before exiting the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Akshay Kumar Asks Shehbaz Badesha to Teach Mridul How to ‘French Kiss’ (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss Season 19 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm and on 9 pm on Weekends. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is available for streaming 24x7 on JioHotstar.

