Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) on Sunday announced a special section for Goan films during the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The IFFI was inaugurated on Saturday here.

ESG Vice Chairman Subhash Faldesai told reporters at the IFFI venue that eight films will be screened in the section that will be part of the festival.

Three member jury chaired by filmmaker and actor S V Rajendra Singh Babu along with Prashantanu Mohapatra (cinematographer) and Pramod Pawar (actor and filmmaker) as its members had selected the films for the section which includes seven non-feature films and one feature film, Faldesai said.

The premier section will showcase -- "Gagan", a non-feature film produced by Suraj Kerkar and directed by Brijesh Kakodkar; "Limits" (non-feature film), which is produced and directed by Vardhan Kamat; "Kupamcho Daryo" (non-feature film) backed by Arjun Shinde and directed by Himanshu Singh, and feature film "D'Costa House" produced by Dr Mrs Pramod Salgaoncar and directed by Jitendra Shikerkar.

The ESG is a nodal agency that hosts the IFFI. The 52nd edition of the movie gala will run till November 28.

