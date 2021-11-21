Actor Kartik Aaryan is super happy as his latest release 'Dhamaka' will be screened at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa today. Excited about the screening, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "Its an honour. #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy. @iffigoa." IFFI 2021: Hema Malini Opens Up About Being Honoured With Indian Film Personality Award, Says ‘It’s a Fruit of My Labour Over the Years’.

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' was released on Netflix on November 19. It's Kartik's 10th film, which follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. IFFI 2021: Anurag Thakur Congratulates Filmmakers Whose Films Will Be Screened at the Festival’s 52nd Edition in Goa.

Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of 'Dhamaka'.

