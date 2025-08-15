Washington, DC [US], August 15 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video has finally unveiled the official poster for the second season of its critically acclaimed global hit series 'Fallout'.

The poster, which also reveals that the new season will premiere in December 2025, features returning heroes Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, Maximus, and The Ghoul's dog companion, Dogmeat, on the outskirts of New Vegas.

This confirms the show will be moving to the iconic location, which was teased at the end of Season 1 when Overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) was seen approaching the city limits.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the second season is set 15 years after the events of the game 'Fallout: New Vegas'.

Co-showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet previously stated that while the series takes place in the same universe, fans should not expect New Vegas to be exactly as it was in the game.

The makers shared the poster and teased the release date of the series on Instagram on Thursday.

"All we really want the audience to know is that things have happened, so that there isn't an expectation that we pick the show up in season two, following one of the myriad canon endings that depend on your choices when you play [Fallout: New Vegas]," Wagner said as quoted by the press release.

He added, "With that post-credits stuff, we really wanted to imply, guys, the world has progressed, and the idea that the wasteland stays as it is decade-to-decade is preposterous to us. It's just a place [of] constant tragedy, events, horrors -- there's a constant churn of trauma. We're definitely implying more has occurred," as quoted by the press release.

The showrunners also confirmed that Robert House, a character who made a cameo during a pre-war sequence in Season 1, will be involved in Season 2.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins all reprise their roles in 'Fallout S2'.

They will be joined by a new addition to the cast, Macaulay Culkin, who plays "a crazy genius-type character."

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have.

Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind--and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners.

Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. (ANI)

