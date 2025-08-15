Kolkata, August 14: A complaint has been filed against popular playback singer Arijit Singh and his security guard at the Santiniketan police station in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The complaint was filed by a person named Kamalakanta Laha on Thursday, alleging that Singh's security guard harassed him and hauled him away after he protested against a road blockade due to a video shoot.

A resident of Subhaspalli in Santiniketan, which is known for Visva-Bharati University, Laha further alleged he also lost his gold ring in the scuffle with Singh's security guard. Arijit Singh Surpasses Taylor Swift As Most Followed Artiste on Spotify! ‘Saiyaara’ Director Mohit Suri Reacts, Calls Bollywood Singer 'Brilliant Cultural Ambassador of India’.

"I was going to my work in my motorbike. However, the road was blocked due to a video shoot by Arijit Singh. I was in a hurry. Singh's bodyguards told me to wait for five minutes. I stood there. But, they were taking a lot of time. I asked them to let me through as I was getting late. Then they said I have to wait for 30 minutes. I was under pressure from work and decided to proceed through the road blockade. At that time Singh's security guards came and carried me on their shoulders and put in a police car," he said.

After such harassment, Laha came went to the Santiniketan police station and lodged a written complaint against Arijit Singh and his security guard. ‘Marziyaan’ Music Video: Arijit Singh’s New Song Is a Must-Listen for Romantic Music Lovers.

The complainant further alleged, "They harassed me. My ring was lost in the melee. I am an artist, how can another artist treat me like this? I have filed a complaint with the Santiniketan police station." Birbhum District Superintendent of Police Amandeep said, "A complaint has been received. The matter is being investigated from all angles."

For past few days, Arijit Singh is in Santiniketan for a music video shoot. The Padma Shri-winning artist has been busy shooting at multiple locations throughout the university town of Santiniketan. Recently, he had shot a music video with international pop icon Ed Sheeran in his hometown in Murshidabad district during Sheeran's India tour.

Few days back, Sheeran released a cross-cultural remix of his summer hit “Sapphire” featuring Arijit Singh. The new version blends English, Hindi and Punjabi-language vocals, with both artists switching between languages throughout the track.

