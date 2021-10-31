Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): Fans of superstar Rajinikanth, on Sunday, held special prayers at Thirupankyndram Murugan Temple in Madurai district for his speedy recovery and the success of his upcoming movie 'Annaatthe'.

Fans performed the special prayers by breaking 108 coconuts and "man soru" (eating from the floor).

"We came to know that two days back our superstar Thalaiva was admitted in the hospital for his illness. Now we are conducting mass prayer for his speedy recovery and for the success of the film," Rajinikanth's fan Kumaravel told ANI.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday and underwent carotid artery revascularisation on Friday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, the Padma Bhushan awardee is recovering well after he underwent carotid endarterectomy which is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of a patient's carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to the brain.

The medical bulletin also stated that the actor is likely to be discharged in a few days.

'Annaatthe', helmed by Siva, also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj. The movie, which is now scheduled to release on November 4, was postponed several times due to the production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

