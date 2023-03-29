Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar is in Rajasthan doing a location recce for his upcoming directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram account shared a picture from location scouting which he captioned, "Ek taraf DP toh doosri taraf PD. #ifyouknowyouknow #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqXLtgvMODt/

In the picture, Farhan could be seen donning casual attire. He wore a blue jacket, white t-shirt and dark blue 3/4th shorts and completed his look with black shades.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"All the very best," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Is there any possibility of the ZNMD bwouys making a cameo in JLZ?"

Meanwhile some fans asked the director for an update on 'Don 3'.

A user wrote, " DON 3 aayegi yaa nahi????"

"We want don 3," a fan commented.

"Jee le zara agle saal banana bro ab #don3 ka dekh lo Kuch," another user wrote.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film will be helmed by Farhan. It will be produced jointly by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will topline the film's cast.

'Jee Le Zaraa' marks Farhan's return to director's chair after over a decade. He had earlier helmed films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don' and 'Don 2'. (ANI)

