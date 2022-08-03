Ishaan Khatter has reportedly joined the cast of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra's road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa. The flick is directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ishaan will be seen as the male lead on the film. However, the film’s shoot will begin from early 2023. Jee Le Zaraa: Alia Bhatt Shares an Update on Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial Co-Starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Says ‘It’s Happening’.

