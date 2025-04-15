Los Angeles [US], April 15 (ANI): Miniseries 'Fellow Travelers' is all set to be out soon.

On Tuesday, streaming giant Prime Video announced the India premiere of 'Fellow Travelers', created by Ron Nyswaner, will be released in India on April 17.

'Fellow Travelers' is directed by Uta Briesewitz, Destiny Ekaragha, James Kent, and Daniel Minahan, and features an ensemble cast led by Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey alongside Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache, Noah J. Ricketts, and Allison Williams.

As per a press note, 'Fellow Travelers' is "an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements - until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

"They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on "subversives and sexual deviants," initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters - Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) - as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves," the press note said.

The series is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME and is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. (ANI)

